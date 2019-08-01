First Alert 7 Forecast: The Weekend Cools Some but the Heat Continues

I seem to be sounding like a broken record, but hey, what can you except for August in southwestern Oklahoma. For the rest of tonight we’re still pretty mild through this evening. Skies will stay mostly sunny to most clear as our lows dip into the mid 70s, near 76°. For Friday, its another toasty day as our highs are near 104! For the morning, skies will stay sunny but as the day goes on clouds will start to build, trending partly cloudy. Overnight lows will stay warm nearing 76°. Associated with these clouds is a front that will push southward Friday into Saturday. Our highs will dip into the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be pretty gusty over the weekend gusting south and then switching to the northeast 25 to 35 mph.