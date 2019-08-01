LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We have heat advisories issued this morning for Cotton, Comanche, Jefferson, Stephans, Grady, and Caddo counties until 8PM this evening. Feel like temperatures, due to actual temperatures combined with dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s, will be 105-107. Highs this afternoon throughout Texoma will range from 100-105. Make sure you are careful during this extreme summer heat.
Tomorrow could potentially be the warmest day of summer so far this year with actual temperatures around 104. Expect more heat advisories for tomorrow afternoon. A few more clouds will build in as we start to wrap up the work week. This will keep overnight temperatures into Saturday morning on the warmer side with a lot of places in the upper 70s.
We are still leaving the rain chances out of the forecast for this weekend as there is low overall confidence of getting enough moisture to move into Texoma. If we were to see a stray shower develop it would be for our far eastern Texoma counties. High temperatures on Saturday after the front moves through will be around 98 degrees and Sunday 95.
Next week and into the bonus forecast temperatures will again jump back into the 100s with some of the warmest temperatures of the year possible. Drought conditions look possible as rain is still absent through the long term forecast.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
