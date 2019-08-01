Goodyear Blimp visits Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - You’ll be able to get a closer look at the newest Goodyear blimp, Wingfoot Three, Thursday.
It arrived in Lawton around one Wednesday afternoon.
It's on a two-week tour, traveling from where it was built in Ohio to California.
During its visit to Lawton, the blimp will provide rides to Goodyear plant associates.
Wing-foot three will continue its journey west Friday.
Public viewing of the blimp in operation will be Thursday from 9 to 5.
