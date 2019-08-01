Judge disqualified from Crisel trial

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Court of Criminal Appeals has ruled that a judge be disqualified from the case of a Lawton man charged for sexually assaulting a young girl.
The state argued that Judge Irma Newburn should be recused from the case of Kevin Crisel.
According to court documents, between 2014 and 2015 when Newburn was an Assistant District Attorney, she was presented evidence of previous child molestation allegedly committed by Crisel but did not pursue charges.
The state argued that her impartiality could be questioned because of prior knowledge of the case.
Crisel is accused of sexually assaulting a child between 2009 and 2012.
His trial is set for the end of September.
