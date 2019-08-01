Lawton councilmember says he will not run for re-election

I plan to focus more on serving God and being more active in His Holy Church, especially through our local St. Vincent DePaul Society (Blessed Sacrament Parish), putting my family and their needs first, focusing on our family business and being a better member in the Lawton AMBUCS. These plans will take up most of my time and efforts. I believe in the instructions given in the Bible, not to be selfish and not too spend too much time trying to impress others; to be humble and to think of others as better than yourself (Philippians 2:3).