Lawton councilmember says he will not run for re-election

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Current Lawton City Councilmember, and past candidate for Mayor, Dwight Tanner says he will not be running for re-election in the upcoming election.
In a statement released through the City of Lawton, Tanner said in part:
“Politics, especially local politics, is a hard sport to play, because it can be divisive and cause hard feelings between even the closest of family and friends. It puts your family in the spotlight, and some family members prefer not to be in that position.”
Tanner had filed to be a candidate in the upcoming September 10 Special Election and drew Allan Hampton as an opponent for the Ward 5 seat.
In his statement, Tanner endorsed Hampton calling him a “dedicated citizen volunteer” for the past five years.
Tanner’s entire statement can be found below:
Fellow Lawtonians,
I was thinking this morning, I have been blessed with the opportunity of representing the citizens of Ward 5 as their City Councilman since July 2013. I am very thankful for their support and trust these past 6 years as I have done my best to serve them. I’ve sought to hold true to my original platform of working smart, being fair, and putting the citizens first (especially if they live in Ward 5!).
Along with my elected peers and City staff, I’ve encouraged user-friendly policies that promote voluntary compliance – policies that do not beat up on the citizens and keep the local regulators off their backs and out of their pockets. (I’ve never voted for permanent water bill increases.)
Politics, especially local politics, is a hard sport to play, because it can be divisive and cause hard feelings between even the closest of family and friends. It puts your family in the spotlight, and some family members prefer not to be in that position.
My youngest daughter was two years old when I got involved with local politics. She will soon be 10. My upcoming plans include taking her and her mom, brother and sisters on more family trips. I’m especially looking forward to some more camping trips out at the wildlife refuge.
I plan to focus more on serving God and being more active in His Holy Church, especially through our local St. Vincent DePaul Society (Blessed Sacrament Parish), putting my family and their needs first, focusing on our family business and being a better member in the Lawton AMBUCS. These plans will take up most of my time and efforts. I believe in the instructions given in the Bible, not to be selfish and not too spend too much time trying to impress others; to be humble and to think of others as better than yourself (Philippians 2:3).
Mr. Allan Hampton has always been a dedicated citizen volunteer for Ward 5 and has been at most of the regular City Council meetings for the past five years. Mr. Hampton has been forthright about his intentions to seek the Ward 5 City Council position. I admire his sincerity and confidence; therefore, I give Mr. Hampton my full support and will not seek re-election as Ward 5 City Councilman.
Thank you, Lawton, for letting me serve you. We have made many great memories together. I intend to serve you to the best of my ability, up until my last day in office.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.