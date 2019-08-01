Lawton Public Schools offers virtual academy program

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -High school students will now have the chance to learn outside of the classroom. All from a computer.
Lawton Public Schools will kick off the official pilot year for Lawton Virtual Academy. This is the first year Lawton Public Schools is offering a virtual academy for high school students.
Instead of going to a traditional classroom, students will have the option of working at home, or using the computers at Douglass Learning Center during lab hours.
There will be a teacher for every core class and elective. Students work at their own pace, so long as they meet deadlines assigned by their teachers. There are no set hours or schedules.
“It goes by your home school district, so if you live on the west side, you’ll still be an Eisenhower student technically, but you will do all your learning virtually, but if you do want to participate in football, marching band, choir, you can still be apart of those things at your home school," said Jennifer Mason.
Principal of Lawton Virtual Academy, Jay Lehr said not all students learn the same, and the virtual academy gives them another option.
“Some students work better in a smaller environment, some students work better on their own. We just want to cover every aspect of that. We want to personalize the learning for each one of our students,” said Lehr.
“That’s kind of one of the unique things about LVA is they’re going to have not just one teacher assigned to them, but a team of teachers that they can go in and meet with face to face, email, talk to virtually however they need to better assist them," said Mason.
Any LPS high school student can enroll in the virtual academy, with no cost. There will be a limited number of spaces available during the first year.
“Our vision is that we expand down into the middle school, possible elementary school one day. Other virtual schools across the state do the same thing. When you start any program you have to start small, and build on your successes," said Lehr.
They are accepting applications on Lawton Public Schools website.
