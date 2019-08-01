Money missing from Lawton Salvation Army

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police are trying to find out what happened to around $600 that went missing from the Salvation Army’s thrift store.
According to a police report, there were no signs of forced entry, but the money was taken from the family store's safe.
Major David Robinson with the Salvation Army says around the time of the loss there was employee turnover.
He reached out to police last week and says they are both working to find out where that money went.
“We are going back through hours of video and looking and searching and the police are doing their investigation. It’s just trying to get to the bottom of it and move on," says Robinson.
Major Robinson says they are also dealing with a food shortage and are asking for donations.
He says in the last two and a half weeks, they have given out more than 100 food boxes while they usually average 70 a month.
If you would like to donate, you can call the Salvation Army at 580-355-1802.
They’re open from 9:30 in the morning until noon and one to 3:30 Monday through Friday.
