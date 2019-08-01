Organization recognized for service in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Lawton's 118th birthday is next week, and right now a ceremony and reception is being held at City Hall.
Several organizations will be recognized for their long service to the city. The Pioneer Women’s Club of Lawton was established over 80 years ago.
Their goal is to continue to share the history of Lawton with generations to come. The Pioneer Women’s Club of Lawton gets recognized every year for their service to the community. Lanette Nichols said their purpose is to keep the city of Lawton and Oklahoma’s history alive.
“A lot of times we’ll be invited to the high schools, or junior highs to talk to the children. Show them things like how to use a wash board, or teach them how to make lye soap, things like that that our ancestors did back in the day to make Lawton prosper," said Nichols.
Nichols said it’s an honor to receive recognition for all they have done throughout the years.
“I mean it humbles my heart that the city of Lawton still recognizes our club after 81 years and giving us the opportunity to be recognized is just very special, and I hope that we have enough members for many many more years to come," said Nichols.
Mayor Stan Booker said he’s appreciative to see organizations spreading Lawton’s history for so many years.
“That’s what all of this is about, citizens who came forward to keep alive history to do the things that they love. People that are living their mission with passion, and that mission in this instance has to do with the history of Lawton," said Mayor Booker.
The Pioneer Women’s Club of Lawton is looking to expand their members. Women who had ancestors in Oklahoma before statehood in 1907 can join.
“What’s really important to me is that our Pioneer club continues to strive. We are getting older of course and we need members. If your family was here before statehood, we welcome any ladies who would like and be interested in coming and joining our club," said Nichols.
The organization currently has over 30 active members. For more information on the group, you can visit their Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.