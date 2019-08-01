Races set for two Lawton city council seats, Jay Burk re-elected

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The races are set for two Lawton city council seats while a third member has been automatically re-elected.
We’ll begin with Ward 5 where current councilman Dwight Tanner is running for another term and will face a challenge from Allan Hampton.
In the race for Ward 4, current councilman Caleb Davis is seeking re-election and will face three opponents: Derek Berry, Linda Chapman and Donna Matta.
Ward 3 councilman Jay Burk was the only candidate to file for that office.
That means he's re-elected to another term.
“It’s very humbling that the people on the east side are happy and didn’t want to have someone else represent them. I’m proud of that and I’m here to work three more years and there’s a lot to do still in Lawton and a lot to do on the east side of Lawton and so I plan on working hard my last three years," says Councilman Burk.
It will be Burk's last term due to a nine year limit, but he'll have served 15-years because the rule changed while he was already in office.
The election for wards four and five in on September 10th.
