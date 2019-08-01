Velma-Alma cheerleader chosen to perform in London

VELMA, Okla. (TNN) - A cheerleader from Velma-Alma high school is set to perform in London in a few months.
Morgan Egger is a senior from Velma-Alma High School and says she has been cheerleading since she was in sixth grade.
Egger was chosen as one or more than 800 high school students nationwide to perform in London's New Year's Day parade by the nationwide company Varsity Spirit after she tried out in Dallas.
“it feels really good. i’m really excited. Its’ a once in a lifetime opportunity just because I am a senior. I’m really happy that all my hard work paid off and I’m really excited and grateful," says Egger.
She says she'll have the routine for the parade emailed to her before long.
Egger will leave for her trip to London on December 26th.
Congratulations to Morgan on the opportunity.
