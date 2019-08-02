Around 20 acres burned in Comanche Co.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Emergency Management says a grass fire burned about 20 acres Thursday afternoon.
It started around 2:30 near Paint Road and Highway 62.
Several fire crews fought the flames including Cache Fire and crews from Indiahoma and Geronimo.
Since part of the burned land was tribal territory, the Bureau of Indian Affairs was also on scene.
It’s unclear how it started.
Officials say one difficulty in containing the fire came in the form of highway drivers not being mindful of firefighters.
They remind drivers to slow down, yield or pull into the other lane if you see emergency crews at work.
