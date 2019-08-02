Cameron holds ‘Coffee With Cameron’

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University held another Coffee With Cameron event Thursday, but this time it was in Duncan.
They held a similar event in Lawton last week.
Thursday, they were at the Viridian Coffee on Main Street in Duncan.
Coffee With Cameron gives potential students a chance to speak with campus officials from admissions, veterans' affairs and financial services.
Kaley Patterson, the graduate admissions counselor for Cameron told 7News today that this is a good way for the university to let people know more about what they have to offer.
“Cameron University is a gem here in southwest Oklahoma. We’re happy to share the news and what all Cameron University has to offer to all people in southwest Oklahoma," says Patterson.
They offered application fee waivers for those filling out applications at the event.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.