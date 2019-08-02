Community members piled into Downtown for Ware on C

By Kyle Payne | August 1, 2019 at 10:25 PM CDT - Updated August 1 at 10:25 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton’s monthly block party Ware On C happened Thursday night, and the Chamber of commerce went all out to celebrate Lawton’s Birthday.

Chamber representatives said Ware On C featured 38 vendors, the most they’ve ever had.

To celebrate the birthday, stores had cake for everyone, there was a historical reenactment done by the Museum of the Great Plains.

And in true Ware on C fashion, the block party featured live music and tons of food for the family.

It was the first Ware on C for Chamber Chairwoman Jennifer Ellis.

She said it was exciting to see so many pile onto C avenue.

“The great thing about Ware on C is that it gets people downtown, in the evenings, walking from business to business and different vendors we have. It’s a community, it brings people to our area that we want to have thriving,” said Jennifer Ellis, the Chamber’s Chairwoman.

Next Month’s Ware on C will be on the first Thursday of September -- organizers hope that one will be a little cooler.

