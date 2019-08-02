Elk City Police investigating after man found dead

ELK CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Elk City Police Department is investigating a man’s death.
According to police, around midnight Wednesday, they responded to a call about shots fired in the 1000 block on North Adams.
When officers got on scene, they found a man, now identified as Robert Earl Turnbow.
Detectives are still working the crime scene to gather more information.
This is an active investigation, and we’ll update this story when we get more information.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.