First Alert Forecast: Cooler Temperatures Ahead for the Weekend

Happy Friday! The weekend is shaping up to a pretty decent one too. Lows for Friday will dip into the mid 70s, near 77°. We also have a shot at seeing some rain tonight, as showers and storms drift from our north. Skies will stay partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the 90s. As a front passes through Texoma, it brings a minor chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm early in the morning and later in the evening. Winds will be gusty, 15 to 25mph out of the south and northeast. Overnight lows still pretty mild, in the upper 70s, near 78°.