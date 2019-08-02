First Alert Forecast: Cooler Temperatures Ahead for the Weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A slightly cooler weekend is on tap.
Happy Friday! The weekend is shaping up to a pretty decent one too. Lows for Friday will dip into the mid 70s, near 77°. We also have a shot at seeing some rain tonight, as showers and storms drift from our north. Skies will stay partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the 90s. As a front passes through Texoma, it brings a minor chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm early in the morning and later in the evening. Winds will be gusty, 15 to 25mph out of the south and northeast. Overnight lows still pretty mild, in the upper 70s, near 78°.
Sunshine makes a return for Sunday, mostly sunny skies, with highs near 93°. Winds will calm only gusting 5 to 15mph out of the northeast. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s, near 72°. As the work week starts, it will be our last stretch of “cooler” weather, with highs in the mid 90s on Monday and mostly sunny skies. By Tuesday we’re back near 100 with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Have a fantastic weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.