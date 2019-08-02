LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good Morning Texoma!
It is setting up to be another scorcher all throughout Texoma this afternoon. High temperatures will range from 100-105 with a heat index of 104-108 for a few places. More clouds will build in this afternoon as well, but still expect plenty of sunshine. We did add in a few small rain chances for eastern Texoma this afternoon and into the evening. Counties in between I-44 and I-35 have the possibility of seeing a few showers and storms develop along an outflow boundary. We have a marginal risk that a few of those storms could be on the strong to severe side for wind and hail.
Tomorrow afternoon a cold front will move in out of the north and temperatures will only warm into the upper 90s. After the front moves through a few showers and storms are possible during the late afternoon and evening. Sunday afternoon will be even cooler as winds hold out of the northeast. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the lower 90s.
Next week we will start out on a cooler note, but then right back to the triple digits we go. Monday’s high temperatures will be in the mid 90s, Tuesday the upper 90s, and Wednesday the lower triple digits. A little humidity will also return by the middle part of next week. Thursday’s high temperature will be around 104.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
