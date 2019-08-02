It is setting up to be another scorcher all throughout Texoma this afternoon. High temperatures will range from 100-105 with a heat index of 104-108 for a few places. More clouds will build in this afternoon as well, but still expect plenty of sunshine. We did add in a few small rain chances for eastern Texoma this afternoon and into the evening. Counties in between I-44 and I-35 have the possibility of seeing a few showers and storms develop along an outflow boundary. We have a marginal risk that a few of those storms could be on the strong to severe side for wind and hail.