Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences celebrates 20th anniversary

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences celebrated its 20th anniversary Thursday night.
The school held an open house to look back on and recognize two decades of academic accomplishments.
Thursday also marked the first day of classes, so students were able to give their parents a fun tour of their new school.
In addition, everyone there was treated to grilled hot dogs and hamburgers.
School officials were thrilled to meet with new students, while celebrating how far the school has come over the years.
“I think because we started in 1999 with 15 kids in kindergarten and first grade, and to know in 20 years we’ve grown to four buildings, 180 kids, our first year of closed enrollment, and our phones have been ringing off the hook," says chief operating officer Michelle Smith.
The academy is not accepting enrollment for the current school year, but interested parents can contact the school in February, with early enrollment formally kicking off in March.
