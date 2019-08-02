Lawton Public Library holding school supply donation drive for teachers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Public Library is holding a “School Supplies-Donations for Teachers- Drive.”
Thursday through the 31st, donations will be accepted at the library during regular business hours.
Some things that are needed include notebooks and colored paper, crayons, scissors, pencils, pens, glue, markers, folders, Kleenex, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizers. Donations will be distributed among Lawton public elementary schools after September 1st.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.