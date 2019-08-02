Medicine Park keeping post office boxes in town

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - The Mayor of Medicine Park has released a statement about mail boxes being moved to the Lawton Post Office.
That change was supposed to happen next week.
Now, the Post Office in Medicine Park has reached an agreement that would grant an additional 30 days to allow them to get their new building placed.
Residents should expect an updated letter in their box within the next few days.
According to the statement, Medicine Park will be keeping boxes in town.
