Platt College holds school supply giveaway

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Platt College is doing what they can to make sure Lawton’s students have what they need in the coming school year.
The college held a school supply giveaway event Thursday evening.
They invited members of the community to the school to bring their young students and get supplies like pencils, pens and highlighters.
In all, organizers expected to give out 200 sets of supplies.
“It’s absolutely good. I really like this turnout, and we like being able to support the community with the things that we do,” says director of education Charles Svec.
Though Platt College has given out supplies in years past, this was the first event they had directly at the school.
Officials say they look forward to different ways of giving back to the community.
