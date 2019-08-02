Preliminary hearing for Duncan man accused of shooting police car continued later this year

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A preliminary hearing for a man accused of shooting at a Duncan police car was continued until later this year.
Mario Flowers' hearing was continued until December 18th.
According to a court clerk at the Stephens County courthouse, his case could go to trial as early as January of next year.
Flowers was charged with shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
Duncan police say an officer was called to a false call of a domestic disturbance earlier this year when his vehicle was shot twice.
