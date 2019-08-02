PSO releases cause of power outage in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - Public Service of Oklahoma has released the cause of a power outage that left 3,000 customers in the City of Chickasha without power earlier this week.
According to PSO, that outage was the result of a malfunction in the protective relay system for the Transformer #1 in the Cornville Substation.
Substation Personnel reviewed operational data and performed multiple tests on the transformers primary and backup systems to pinpoint the source of the problem.
They corrected and resolved the issue and that transformer was returned to service on Wednesday.
