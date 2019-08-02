Ward 5 elect Allan Hampton speaks about future on City Council

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - When Dwight Tanner announced he was no longer seeking re-election, Allan Hampton said he was shocked, because city council has been his dream for the last five years.
“I found an interest in running for city council about five years ago, and decided I ought to hang around and get involved. After five years, I felt like it was the time for me to go ahead and run," said Hampton.
Hampton said serving on various committees and organizations within city government gave him a taste for what it was like, and this year he believed it was the right time to get his name on the ballot.
With Tanner stepping down, Hampton will take his spot in January, but he says a big part of his plan revolves around what Tanner has already been doing.
“Mr Tanner has done a fantastic job over the years, giving his public service to the city. I hope to take the platform he has built, and build on that, so we can move forward, work with the city council, and make sure ward 5 is represented most of all,"said Hampton.
Hampton said another big reason he took this job is for his family.
He said he has a son that grew up here, and now a grandchild, and he wants to make sure the city is capable of helping his grandchild grow up to be a productive citizen.
