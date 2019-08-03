Altus organizations raise awareness about breastfeeding

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -In honor of Breastfeeding Awareness Week, people across the world are raising awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding.
The Global Big Latch On takes place at registered locations around the world, where people gather together to breastfeed and offer peer support to each other.
Breastfeeding Peer Counselor, Serena Childress said this is the first time they are bringing this event to Altus.
“A lot of moms don’t feel they have that extra support. They may have it home, they may have it with a friend, or family not close by, but having that support here where they live is very important, you feel comfortable like you’re ready to conquer the world," said Childress.
Lactation Consultant, Bethany Erby said breastfeeding creates a bond between a mother and her baby, and also has health benefits.
“It reduces breast cancer in mothers, and it also helps baby with gut bacteria, which helps keep baby healthy for years and years to come, so it has properties that sty with both mother and baby for a very very longtime," said Erby.
Childress said the Latch on event is for anyone breastfeeding, pumping and bottle feeding, or using a supplemental system.
“Having that support enables you to make better decisions, you usually have more confidence when you’re around people that have the same views, and you can kind of learn from each other," said Childress.
“It’s also a really great time to see about the resources that are in our community because we do have lactation consultants, we have birth workers, and we have many people here in this community that can support here, but its just getting that name and word out there," said Erby.
Last year on August 3rd, 4th and 5th almost 60,000 people around the world took part in the Global Big Latch On. Erby said they hope they can help increase this number.
The Peace, Love, and Latch On event is Saturday at 10:30-1 p.m. at the Altus Community Center. Registration begins at 10 a.m.
The event is free and community resources, giveaways, and refreshments will be available.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.