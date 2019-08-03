Kids learn how to be entrepreneurs at Cameron University ‘We Are-Preneurs Too’ camp

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Kids got to learn how to be entrepreneurs through a camp put on by a local organization this week.
The Next Step hosted the camp at Cameron University called "We Are-Preneurs Too."
There, kids between the ages of 10 and 14 learned the skill set of an entrepreneur such as teamwork, communication, how to pitch an idea and put together a business plan.
Onreka Johnson, the executive director of The Next Step, says she hopes the skills learned at this week’s camp will carry on into adulthood for the kids who took part.
“I love young people, and I think that the younger we start with them, the better off that they’ll be because anything that we instill in them, they can carry on into adulthood," says Onreka Johnson.
The kids had to put together their own lemonade stand as their final project Friday.
If you’d like to volunteer or learn more about the Next Step, you can find them on Facebook.
