Lawton man charged with assault with a deadly weapon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County District Attorney has charged a Lawton teenager for opening fire on a car this week.
Police say 18-year-old Chaleb Mchone fired shots at a car as it was pulling out of an apartment parking lot at Southwest 22nd and B Avenue on Wednesday night.
Officers say they found bullet holes in the tag and a tail light of a woman's car.
Investigators say she later identified McHone as the shooter, and they believe he was targeting her.
Friday, prosecutors charged him with assault with a deadly weapon.
He’s being held in the Comanche County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
