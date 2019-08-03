Lawton nursing home puts on fashion show to raise funds for upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s

“You see throughout Lawton, you see the signs for the Alzheimer’s walk in August -- and so our staff here and the residents here wanted to do something for the Alzheimer’s -- so they came up with a fashion show! And the ladies are really excited to be wearing some of the outfits, and I’ve already purchased one of the outfits for one of the ladies, and so it’s an exciting event for them to get involved in, while we’re still bringing awareness of the disease for our community," said community outreach coordinator Jody Maples.