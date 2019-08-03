Lawton nursing home puts on fashion show to raise funds for upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Some good news Friday night as a local care center held a show to raise awareness and funds for the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The Tomlinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center put on a fashion show Friday evening.
Residents of the center showed off the latest styles in outfits donated by Dillard’s.
In addition, attendees could participate in both a silent and live auction on a number of items that local businesses provided.
The fashion show was something residents, staff and organizers were proud to put on.
“You see throughout Lawton, you see the signs for the Alzheimer’s walk in August -- and so our staff here and the residents here wanted to do something for the Alzheimer’s -- so they came up with a fashion show! And the ladies are really excited to be wearing some of the outfits, and I’ve already purchased one of the outfits for one of the ladies, and so it’s an exciting event for them to get involved in, while we’re still bringing awareness of the disease for our community," said community outreach coordinator Jody Maples.
This is the first time the Center has ever held a fashion show fundraiser, but they say they don’t want it to be the last.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.