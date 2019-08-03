Lawton police officers recognized in promotion ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two members of the Lawton Police Department were recognized in a promotion ceremony Friday.
That took place Friday afternoon, promoting Detective Noah Ellis to Lieutenant, and Lieutenant Eric Carter to captain.
7News caught up with both of them today, who recalled their experiences in the department leading up to today’s promotions.
“Obviously there’s no way I’d be here without all the people who paved the way before me and helped guide me along the way. But yeah, I’m excited, I’m ready to get out there and take my knowledge and experience and implement it with the younger crowd," says Lt. Noah Ellis.
“It’s good. Gotten a lot of help along the way, a lot of push. Took a long time to get there. I appreciate all the help. I’m ready to hit the streets and do some good," says Capt. Eric Carter.
In addition, Lawton police named Lieutenant Jacob Ferrero as the supervisor of the traffic unit, Sergeant Chris Daniels was selected into the gang unit and officer Tanner Josey was brought into the traffic unit.
