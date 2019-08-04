Bicyclist sent to Oklahoma City hospital after being hit by vehicle

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One person is in an Oklahoma City hospital after being hit by a car early Sunday morning in Lawton.
According to a report from the Lawton Police Department, at around 2:15 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of NW 46th Street and NW Rogers Lane on an accident involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. The bicyclist was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital for further treatment. The condition and injuries of that individual are unknown at this time.
Multiple witnesses have been transported to the Lawton Police Department to be interviewed.
The area between NW 46th Street and Rogers Lane to NW 52nd Street and Rogers Lane will be shutdown as the Lawton Police Department Traffic Unit investigates.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.