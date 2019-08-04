Chamber On The Move showcases local businesses around Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Many people got out to enjoy the monthly Chamber On The Move event.
The event is an extension of Ware on C as a community block party, located at parking lots around Lawton. Today’s was set at Northwest 2nd Street.
People were able to enjoy food trucks, games, and live entertainment. The goal of the event is to showcase the many family-friendly activities and local businesses that Lawton has to offer.
“So anywhere you live recreation is very important. It’s important to have things for the community to come out to enjoy to be active, and to have some representation of businesses in our community, so that’s why this event is important," said Logan Ralston.
Over 30 businesses participated in the event. The next Chamber on the Move event is scheduled for September 7th at Cache Road Square.
