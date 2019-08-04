Community participates in annual diabetes awareness walk

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Menes Shrine Temple #32, and other people from the community spent their morning taking a walk around Elmer Thomas Park, all for a good cause.
It was for their 13th Annual Diabetes Awareness Walk. They had about 75 people of all ages participate in the 1.7 mile walk.
The organization hosts the event to help raise money for research to find a cure for diabetes. Every year their goal is to raise $5,000 and one member said this year they were close to that goal.
“So, what happens is we send the money up to the national diabetes association, American Diabetes Association, and it goes for research and it also helps for people who, you know, it just assists people who area already on medication who cannot afford it," said Noble George Barrett.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital provided a booth where participants could get tested for diabetes at no charge.
