LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Friday Lawton hit 104 and today Saturday was 94. A little break from the heat here a couple of days before the return to near or above 100 on Tuesday and beyond. A slim chance of rain this evening into tomorrow morning but they are slim to none. The heat really builds in later this week. I wouldn’t be surprised to see another Heat Advisory by midweek as well. Stay cool.