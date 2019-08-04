Lawton Rangers held annual Rodeo Breakfast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Rangers held their annual all you can eat Rodeo Breakfast this morning, and the crowds really turned out for the event!
The Rodeo Breakfast was part of the city of Lawton’s continued birthday celebrations. The event was held at LO Ranch Arena and all military personnel ate for free!
One member of the breakfast crew said today’s event wasn’t so much about raising money, as they usually just make enough to cover the cost, but it was more of a get together and a place to enjoy the company of others within the community.
“It’s about community. Giving Back. All the people that come every year that have been coming since I was a teenager, I mean, I see people here from years ago when my granddaddy was a Lawton Ranger," said Lacretia Hysong.
The Lawton Rangers are a historical society that host a variety of community events throughout the year, and also raise money for student scholarships.
Their next event is happening this coming week with their annual rodeo and dance at the LO Ranch Clubhouse. It starts on Wednesday and runs through Saturday.
The festivities start at 7:30 p.m. The fun wraps up Saturday night after the rodeo, where there will be a rodeo dance. For more information about the rodeo, and ticket prices, you can visit lawton rangers.com.
