Opioid workshops continue in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -The OSU Opioid Epidemic Response is still continuing at the Duncan Simmons Center.
These workshops are a great opportunity to learn about Opioids and how they are impacting our families and community.
A few topics discussed today were "The connection between Nicotine Use and Opioid Addiction," How to talk to your Doctor and Prevent Addiction," and "Faith Based Recovery."
The event will pick back up Sunday from 10-8 p.m. Some topics covered Sunday will include “Addressing Drug Use with your teen”, and “Multiple Pathways Toward Recovery.”
This event is free and will continue until August 8th. There will be kids activities as well as food and prizes daily on a first come, first serve basis. A full schedule of activities is available online.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.