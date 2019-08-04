Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday morning shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - According to a report from the Lawton Police Department, at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of SE Lee Blvd on a shooting involving two males.
The victims told police they were standing outside the building and were shot by an unknown suspect in an unknown vehicle. The victims were transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
We will bring you updates on this story as more information becomes available.
