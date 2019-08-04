Women That Vote host annual Brunch & Coffee with Candidates

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Over 200 people gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn for Brunch & Coffee with Candidates.
The event was hosted by Women that Vote. The event highlights the political candidates in the upcoming election for the Lawton City Council.
Those who attend not only learn about the candidates running in the upcoming election, but also have the opportunity to address key concerns within the Lawton Fort Sill community.
“We want people to make an educated vote. We don’t want people to go and be imitated at the polls, or not sure about the candidates. They can come to an event like this, hear the candidate, take pictures with them, talk to them, engage with them and get to know them for themselves, and that way when they go to the polls they’ll be making an educated vote because they know who they are voting for," said Barbara Curry.
This was the second annual Brunch & Coffee with Candidates event.
