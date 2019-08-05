American Legion Centennial Highway Ride

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The American Legion is having a centennial highway ride, and Saturday they made a stop at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin to meet with local chapters.
The riders, made up of members from Oklahoma and Texas, road in from Burkburnett to the cemetery, where they had a brief ceremony, laid a wreath down on the Gettysburg Monument, and also presented a banner from the southern chapters.
The group made several stops in Oklahoma today, ending up in Alva. Sunday, they will ride on to Kansas.
“The American Legion is the largest veterans support group in the United States and it’s the only veterans group that’s been chartered by Congress and Congress listens to us. We have a group on Washington D.C. in there daily talking to Congressmen and stuff about veterans affairs and veterans problems and solutions to those problems. So, we’re very vital," said Michael Marxen.
Highway 281 was named the American Legion Highway in 1963, which is why they’re traveling across the United States on it to commemorate their centennial.
The centennial highway ride is made up of two groups, one riding north on 281 from the Mexico border, and the other riding south on 281 from the Canada border, each carrying their own banner.
Sunday, the two halves will be fastened together at a ceremony in Great Bend, Kansas. The assembled banner will be presented at the 101st American Legion National Convention later this month in Indianapolis.
