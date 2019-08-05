First Alert 7 Forecast: All I can say is HOT!

I do want to take this time to say thank you to all the KSWO staff, as this is my last day. I was brought on for about 6 weeks until a new meteorologist could be hired and trained. My job here is done and I want to thank all of our viewers for inviting me into your home and trusting me with your forecast these past few weeks. I have had almost 25 years of TV meteorology experience in mainly Oklahoma City. I have had a great time doing this type of work but I must now get back to being a full time professor teaching meteorology and the earth sciences. Matt DiPirro and his team here at KSWO are the ones to watch. They have Texoma covered and they do an awesome job. I wish them the very best!