First Alert 7 Forecast: the hottest week of the summer, so far, is upon us

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The summertime ridge will build in stronger this week, resulting in triple digit temperatures.
Muggy and mild this evening into tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s by 9PM and low 70s by morning. Mostly sunny, hot, and a bit humid tomorrow as temperatures top out around 100. Southeast winds 5-15 mph.
Breezy south winds will develop from Wednesday into the weekend and temperatures will be heating up even more. Expect highs 100-105 with south winds 10-20 mph under mostly sunny skies. No rain is expected this week. Due to hot, dry, and breezy conditions, the wildfire danger will be increasing.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
