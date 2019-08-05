It is a muggy start to the day with a lot of places seeing dewpoints in the lower 70s. The humidity will stick with us into the afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Make sure to get your outside work done today because triple digit temperatures are on the way for the rest of the work week. A few very isolated pop up showers are possible this afternoon, primarily from I-44 to I-35.