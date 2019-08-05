LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is a muggy start to the day with a lot of places seeing dewpoints in the lower 70s. The humidity will stick with us into the afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Make sure to get your outside work done today because triple digit temperatures are on the way for the rest of the work week. A few very isolated pop up showers are possible this afternoon, primarily from I-44 to I-35.
Tomorrow and Wednesday will start off our triple digit temperature trend with highs around 100-102. Feel like temperatures will be up to 105.
Thursday through Saturday high temperatures could be the warmest we have seen so far this year with a lot of places around 104. Lots of sunshine is expected. Overall humidity through the week will be on the downward trend due to the hot temperatures evaporating some of the moisture. Heat advisories will likely be issued for Wednesday through Sunday.
There are no rain chances in the long term forecast. Dry weather is here to stay for awhile so fire danger will continue to be a threat as more and more vegetation begins to die off. Make sure to use extreme caution if you are burning anything.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
