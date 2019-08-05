Ice Tre’s Barbershop hosts grand re-opening and Pop Up Barber Battle

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It was a packed house at Ice Tre’s Barbershop who held a grand re-opening.
Ice Tre’s Barbershop has been in business for 14 years, and today they added a twist to their re-opening, a Pop Up Barber Battle.
The Pop Up Barber Battle has been in several cities in Oklahoma, originating in Oklahoma City.
About 30 barbers from around Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Kansas participated in the competition to see who is the best. They were judged by celebrity barbers in three different categories.
“We have a couple competitions. We have the freestyle design competition, where barbers just pick something out the blue and do artistic things to the head, that’s a $500 grand prize. We have a braiding competition that’s a $200 grand prize, and a traditional haircut that’s another $200 grand prize,” said DJ Zakery.
A business-entrepreneurship class will be held tomorrow at Ice Tre’s Barbershop by guest speaker Darrin Lyons.
“It’s about educating each other. It’s about inspiring each other, it’s about the networking with each other. The barbershop is the hub of the community, and because the barbershop is the hub of the community, one of the things we want to try to do is bring the community together as a unity with all races," said Lyons.
The class starts at 10 a.m. and is $25 for professionals, and $15 for students.
Zackery said he wants to make the Pop Up barber battle an annual event.
