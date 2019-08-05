LPD, LPS talk back to school safety

“We are making sure that their areas, their school zones are watched and are protected," said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department. "We want to make sure that the kids who are walking to school, riding their bikes to school, want to make sure that they do see us and see a presence, that way they feel comfortable where they’re walking, riding their bike, they feel comfortable going to school knowing that we are watching for them and watching out and looking for their safety and keeping their safety at hand.”