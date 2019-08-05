New post office being built in Medicine Park

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - Medicine Park’s mayor says the town is building a new post office in the town, despite some concerns that residents would have to drive to Lawton to pick up their mail.
Plans for the new post office in Medicine Park have been underway for quite some time. In fact, they actually hoped to have already been in a new building. But that new building, which will sit right off of Highway 49 by the town’s event center, is not finished yet.
"The area is going to have to have some site work done, a little bit of prep work. As opposed to connecting to a sanitary sewer, they’re going to have to set up a septic tank. There’s just been some delays in getting those things finalized but we’re finishing up the site plans now so hopefully we’re going to move pretty rapidly now,” said Medicine Park Mayor Jennifer Ellis.
But unfortunately, the current post office’s lease is up, leading to the possibility that the post office boxes would temporarily be moved to Lawton, which neither the residents nor the town’s mayor wanted.
"I live across the creek, I can just swing in here and check my mail, I don’t have to go to Lawton to check my mail. I think it would be very bad, it would be very bad for the whole community,” said Medicine Park resident Camilla Naragon.
"We definitely don’t want to inconvenience our residents that don’t regularly go to town. We have some people with mobility issues, they get their medicines at the post office boxes, we don’t want to have any of those types of delays, we certainly don’t so hopefully we can get this resolved quickly,” Ellis said.
Fortunately, that won’t be the case as Mayor Ellis said they were able to work out a deal with the property owner to allow the current post office to stay open until the end of the month. Ellis said she expects that to be plenty of time to get the new building up and running.
