OSU Center for Wellness and Recovery hosts event to combat opioid epidemic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The OSU Center for Wellness and Recovery is hosting a event this week in Duncan to combat the opioid epidemic.
The opioid epidemic is a nationwide problem, but its damage is prevalent in Oklahoma. The OSU Center for Wellness and Recovery is traveling across the state to spread awareness.
“The reason we have picked these cities is because they are some of the hardest hit with the opioid epidemic, which so far has killed more than 2,000 Oklahomans,” said Dallas Mccance.
“We really just want to get it out in the open and get people to start a conversation and for people to kind of talk about it because it’s not going to get better until we admit that there’s a problem and start working to address them,” said Sam Kirzner.
This week’s event in Stephens County features many accredited talks, movie screenings, and community discussions.
“A big part of what we’re trying to do is reduce the opioid prescribing rate in Stephens County and we hope that after this, patients will be armed with more information on how to talk to their doctor about pain management and physicians will be kind of wiser and more judicious about which pills they prescribe.”
McCance said one of the main goals of the event is to reduce the stigma surrounding opioids addiction.
“We have to be able to talk about this and understand that it’s the person next door that’s affected. It can be your neighbor. It can be your mother. It can be the person you sit next to in church on Sunday mornings. This is something that affects all of us.”
The Opioid Epidemic Response event hosted by OSU will continue in Duncan through Thursday. For a complete list of their daily schedule, including talks, accredited lectures, and health screenings, visit health.okstate.edu. There, you will also find the event details for their next stop in Ardmore.
