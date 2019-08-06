2 bodies found inside vehicle submerged in Oklahoma pond

MOORE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of two men have been discovered inside a submerged truck that’s registered to an Oklahoma man who’s been missing for a year.
The Moore Police Department says the bodies of 67-year-old Charles Ervin Moore and 65-year-old Larry Matthews were discovered Monday in a truck submerged in the pond in Moore, about 9 miles (14 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.
Workers at a Moore business notified police at about 5:30 p.m. that a truck was partially sticking out of a pond behind the business. Police say the truck’s license plate matches a vehicle owned by Moore, a Purcell man missing since July 2018.
Authorities say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating whether there is evidence of trauma to the victims’ bodies.
