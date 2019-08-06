City of Altus receives grant to help with senior centers

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Altus has received grant money from the South Western Oklahoma Development Authority.
Executive Director Debra Glasglow and Senator Brent Howard presented the City of Altus with a $1,675 Community Expansion of Nutrition Assistance, or CENA grant.
This grant’s purpose is for general improvement of nutritional conditions at senior centers with the goal of increasing the number of meals served and expanding other needed services for senior residents.
