Duncan man pleads not guilty to child sexual abuse

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan man has pleaded not guilty in connection to alleged sexual abuse of a child.
In June, police in Duncan were contacted by a man claiming his pre-teen daughter was sexually assaulted by 20-year-old Skylar Biby. The victim’s father said the assault took place on May 23 at an apartment on South 27th in Duncan.
According to a police report, when police interviewed Biby he stated that he did commit various sexual acts to the victim on at least two occasions. He also told police that the incidents all occurred in the apartment in a bedroom shared by other children.
Biby was placed under arrest and was taken to the Stephens County Jail. He faces one count of Child Sexual Abuse with a Child Under 12 in Stephens County.
He appeared at the Stephens County courthouse this week where he pleaded not guilty to the child sexual abuse charge. His trial is set for January in Stephens County.
He also faces four counts of Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16 out of Grady County for assaulting the same child at a home in Chickasha. Those acts allegedly took place starting in November of 2017.
Biby has a preliminary hearing set for Wednesday in Grady County.
