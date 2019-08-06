It is another muggy start to the day with dewpoints in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Due to the moisture and a lingering outflow boundary we are seeing a few isolated showers in portions of Texoma this morning. These showers will stay on the lighter side and die off by 8AM. It will be another hot one today all throughout Texoma with high temperatures around 100 degrees. Given the moisture that looks to stick around in our far eastern Texoma counties we could see an isolated shower or two develop later this afternoon.