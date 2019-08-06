LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is another muggy start to the day with dewpoints in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Due to the moisture and a lingering outflow boundary we are seeing a few isolated showers in portions of Texoma this morning. These showers will stay on the lighter side and die off by 8AM. It will be another hot one today all throughout Texoma with high temperatures around 100 degrees. Given the moisture that looks to stick around in our far eastern Texoma counties we could see an isolated shower or two develop later this afternoon.
Tomorrow will start our trend of temperatures climbing well into the triple digits for all of Texoma. Highs will range from 100-104 with feel like temperatures up to 107.
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday high temperatures will be 100-106. It will be a very hot weekend for the Lawton Rangers Rodeo and the Rush Springs Watermelon Festival. Make sure to stay hydrated if you are going out to any of these events.
Sunday and Monday will be the two hottest days over the next seven with high temperatures around 105 here in the Lawton area. We could see high temperatures in a few places close to 107.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
