First Alert Weather: Hot Stretch of Weather Starts Ramping Up

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - 100′s in the 7-day forecast and they’re sticking around for quite sometime!
On Monday, we saw a high temperature of 99°. We’ll say goodbye to the 90s and hello to the 100s because the forecast is trending to stay that way for the next several days. For the rest of tonight, mild and muggy, with overnight lows near 75°. Skies will stay mostly clear with winds gusting out of the southeast then switching to the south at 5 to 10 mph. Highs on Wednesday will be near 103° under mostly sunny skies. Overall it’s a generally a quiet forecast. Skies staying mostly sunny during the day, mostly clear at night, and temperatures staying in the 100s for the remainder of the week. 104 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. All week, overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.
We’ll really see the heat pack a punch specifically on Wednesday and Thursday. Heat Index values, or the feel like temperature outside, will be ranging anywhere from 105° to 110° in some areas. So any plans that you have going on this week, or if you’re attending the Lawton Rangers Rodeo, you’ll want to take extra precaution, staying hydrated and finding any cooled/ A.C. areas to take a break. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10 to 25mph for the majority of the week.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.