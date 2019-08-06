First Alert Weather: Hot Stretch of Weather Starts Ramping Up

On Monday, we saw a high temperature of 99°. We’ll say goodbye to the 90s and hello to the 100s because the forecast is trending to stay that way for the next several days. For the rest of tonight, mild and muggy, with overnight lows near 75°. Skies will stay mostly clear with winds gusting out of the southeast then switching to the south at 5 to 10 mph. Highs on Wednesday will be near 103° under mostly sunny skies. Overall it’s a generally a quiet forecast. Skies staying mostly sunny during the day, mostly clear at night, and temperatures staying in the 100s for the remainder of the week. 104 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. All week, overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.