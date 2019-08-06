Geronimo lowers speed limit, changes road direction

GERONIMO, Okla. (TNN) - Speed limits in Geronimo neighborhoods will soon be reduced after a vote by the city council last week.
Currently, most residential areas of Geronimo have a speed limit of 25. But soon they will drop to 20 miles per hour.
"I have no problem with it. Twenty miles an hour is fast enough for residential streets in this area. We have a lot of kids that are out in the streets or playing by the street, some of them could be unsupervised. So twenty miles an hour is fast enough,” said Geronimo resident Joey Hill.
The kids in the area are a big part of the reason Geronimo Police Chief David Johnston has been pushing for this change for the last few months.
"We’ve got a lot more kids in town now. We’ve had a lot of military families move in and it’s a good town for kids to be raised in. We’ve got a good school here and we want to keep the kids safe, that’s a big part of this,” Johnston said.
The other part is the roads themselves. More specifically, how dangerous it can be when people speed through the area given how narrow and beat up some of the roads are.
"Most of the people here in town, they do the right thing, they drive the speed limit but you’ve got people coming in and out of town and for some reason they just don’t think the speed limit applies here,” Johnston said.
Johnston said the speed limit will only change on residential roads in towns, not on any of the three roads leading into town. In addition, big changes are also being made to Iowa street, just in front of Geronimo Elementary School.
"In front of the grade school this year, on Iowa Street, it’s going to become a one way street during the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.,” Johnston said.
Johnston said Iowa Street will run east to west during school hours. the council made that specific change because it’s a school zone and they’ve had accidents in the area.
"We’re trying to prevent a kid or anybody as far as that goes from being hurt. Somebody hits a pot hole going a little fast, they lose control and in just the blink of an eye somebody is hurt,” Johnston said.
The new speed limit signs have already been ordered and Johnston said they will begin putting the signs up and implementing the new limit over the next few weeks. But Johnston said they won’t just start ticketing people over night. Instead, they’ll give people warnings for a while to give them a chance to get used to the change.
